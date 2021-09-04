Covid-19 in Belo Horizonte: Atlético and Cruzeiro games with the public did not impact the numbers – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro and Pedro Souza/Atlético The presence of fans at Mineirão on August 18th and 20th did not change the transmission rate

The presence of Atlético and Cruzeiro fans at Mineirão on August 18 and 20, respectively, did not impact the numbers of covid-19 in Belo Horizonte. Two weeks after the realization of the match between Galo and River Plate, for the Copa Libertadores, the finding is that the data has dropped.

Covid’s ICU occupancy rate dropped from 52.4% (yellow level – August 18th) to 45.6% (green level – September 3rd).

The same happened with the Covid infirmary occupancy rate: 40.1% (Atletico x River game day) to 32.9%, both at the green level.

The mean number of disease transmission (RT) went from 1.01 to 0.94 (dropped from yellow to green level).

Both Atlético x River Plate, for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, and Cruzeiro x Confiança, for Serie B, served as test events. Due to the crowding scenes of fans at the entrance to the stadium, in addition to the lack of masks by many, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) decided to veto the return of the fans in the next matches to analyze the numbers of the pandemic.

On August 18, according to the balance released by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), the city had 72.5% of adults vaccinated with the first dose and 35.6% with two or a single dose.

Vaccination on September 2 is as follows: 81.8% of adults vaccinated with the first dose and 43.1% with two or a single dose vaccine.