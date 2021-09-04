Cruzeiro: Arena do Jacaré must accept non-vaccinated people, but will require a negative covid-19 test – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/FMF



Arena do Jacaré is getting ready to receive, with fans, the match between Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta, on the 11th, at 11:00 am, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship Série B. And the trend, according to a report by reporter Samuel Venâncio, from Itatiaia, is that there is an important definition in the public access protocol in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

Fans who are not yet immunized (or who chose not to be vaccinated) will be able to access the stadium, as long as they test negative for the coronavirus. Viral antigen (protein) testing and RT-qPCR will be the two types allowed.

The protocol that must be established for the Arena do Jacaré, therefore, has the same mold as what was outlined in the Mineirão, which received Cruzeiro x Confiança, for the 20th round of Serie B and, two days earlier, Atlético x River Plate, for the quarterfinals Copa Libertadores final.

Cruzeiro sent a request to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) this Tuesday to transfer the match against Ponte to Sete Lagoas.

In addition to requesting a change in the match venue, previously scheduled for Mineirão, Cruzeiro also asked the CBF to provide validation of the video referee technology (VAR) at Arena do Jacaré. Thus, not only the game against the team from Campinas should be transferred to Sete Lagoas. The game with Operário, on the next 16th, for the 24th round, should also be taken to the stadium.

Last week, the city of Sete Lagoas informed that the municipality advanced to the Onda Verde of the Minas Consciente program of the state government and released the Arena do Jacaré to receive up to 30% of the public capacity, which currently represents 3,900 fans.