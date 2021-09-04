Cruzeiro sets ticket price for the duel against Ponte Preta, at Arena do Jacaré – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro fans will be able to support the team in front of the bridge, in Sete Lagoas

Cruzeiro defined ticket prices for the match against Ponte Preta, to be played on September 11, at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, in the Central region of Minas Gerais. The price of the whole price will be R$60, but whoever takes 1 kilo of food will pay half price: R$30.

The duel, valid for the 23rd round of Serie B, will be played in Sete Lagoas because the Municipality of Belo Horizonte has again banned matches in the capital due to the pandemic.

Check the prices for members:

Diamond – one guaranteed ticket + one guest (free of charge)

Silver, Gold and Platinum – a guaranteed ticket and you can buy another one for R$30

Bronze: up to two entries at R$30

Those who did not take the two doses of the vaccine will have to test negative for covid-19 (CRP or antigen) to access the stage. Club members have the option of taking the covid-19 tests through the Integral lab. Diamond is free, Silver, Gold and Platinum pay R$28. Bronze category members pay R$32.

*With information from Samuel Venâncio