Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta: CBF changes match venue to Arena do Jacar

The Brazilian Football Confederation transferred the game between Cruise and Ponte Preta do Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the Jacar’s Arena, in Seven lagoons. Teams measure strengths on Saturday, September 11, at 11:00, for the 23rd round of Series B.

With the change of stadium, Raposa will have the support of the fans in the duel against Ponte Preta. Initially, the forecast was for an audience of 3,900 spectators – 30% of the capacity of 13 thousand.

However, the Democrata Futebol Clube, which manages the Arena do Jacar, asked the Fire Department to prepare a new report that would release 18,000 seats. Thus, the number of fans would be between five and six thousand.

According to Radio Itatiaia, the city of Sete Lagoas allows the access of vaccinated fans to Arena do Jacar, as long as they test negative for COVID-19 through viral antigen test or RT-PCR.

Cruzeiro also asked CBF for the approval of the video referee (VAR) at Arena do Jacar. Thus, the trend is for the confrontation with Operrio, at 7 pm on Thursday, September 16, to take place in the stadium.

Contacts between the celestial directorate and the city of Sete Lagoas intensified in August, after the Belo Horizonte Executive banned the public from attending sporting events in Mineiro, Independencia and other places.

PBH retreated after failures in two test events: Atltico x River Plate, for Copa Libertadores, in 8/18, and Cruzeiro x Confiana, for Serie B, in 8/20. In both games, there was disrespect to the COVID-19 health prevention protocols.

Cruzeiro accepted the decision of Mayor Alexandre Kalil, but understood that it would be possible to comply with security measures and count on the support of his fans. Thus, Sete Lagoas, a municipality of 242 thousand inhabitants 70 kilometers from the capital, emerged as an alternative. Until this Friday, 3/9, Sete Lagoas registered 23,191 cases of COVID-19 and 607 deaths. The bed occupancy rate in the city, considering SUS and private individuals, is 31.4%. According to data from the city hall, 63.4% of the population (153 thousand) took the 1st dose of the vaccine, while 26.6% (64 thousand) received two doses or a single dose. On August 30, Mayor Dulio de Castro stated that Sete Lagoas is prepared to host the Cruzeiro games in Serie B. “It is a great joy to say this, as we have the pandemic under control. This is important for us to return close to normal.” In turn, Cruzeiro’s board of directors hired Green Gramados Esportivos, which also takes care of the Toca da Raposa II fields, to revitalize the Arena do Jacar. According to the company, the club’s initial investment for services was R$10 thousand. Cruise at Arena do Jacar

From June 2010 to April 2012, Arena do Jacar hosted Cruzeiro, Atltico and America games in state, national and continental competitions. In the meantime, the Independencia was practically rebuilt, while the Mineiro underwent a modernization process aiming at the 2014 World Cup.