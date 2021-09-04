CSA vs Vila Nova live: see where to watch football live today from the Brasileirão Série B game

Top Stories

Football live in this Friday (3) brings the duel between the teams of CSA and Vila Nova, valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão Series B. Thus, the match takes place on the lawn of the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió. Finally, the game is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

CSA Live Game: CSA Dropped Production

For starters, Azulão from Alagoas suffered a drop in performance after negative results. In this way, the CSA lost its last two games; and ended up falling in the classification of the Brasileirão Serie B. Thus, the expectation is that the team led by Mozart returns to its axis; win at home and make your way to the second division G4.

Vila Nova live game: Vila Nova left Z4

On the other hand, Tigrão colorado are going through a recovery campaign this season of the Brasileirão Série B. Thus, Vila Nova celebrated the victory of their last confrontation in the competition. In this way, Tigrão abandoned the second na Z4; but he is still at risk for being in 16th place in the Series B classification.

Broadcast: Where to watch CSA vs Vila Nova live and online on TV

Thus, the exhibition of live football this Friday (09/03) with the duel between CSA and Vila Nova will be by the SportTV and Premiere. Therefore; fans will be able to follow all live bids from their devices. That is, mobile devices; desktops and smartTVs.

Factsheet: CSA x Vila Nova live and online

Phase/Tournament: 22nd round – Brasileirão Série B

Date: 03/09/2021

Hour: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Augusto Bauer Stadium, Brusque / SC

Arbitration: Vinícius Dias Gonçalves Araújo / SP

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

Probable escalations

CSA: Lucas Frigeri; Everton Silva, Lucão, Matheus Felipe and Fabrício; Yuri, Geovane and Renato Cajá; Gabriel, Iury Castilho and Dellatorre.

Technician: Mozart

NEW VILLAGE: Georgemy; Donato, Xandão and Renato; Mazetti, Dudu, Moacir, Renan Mota and Bruno Collaço; Alexander and Clayton.

Technician: Higo Magalhães

