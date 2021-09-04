CS:GO: 00Nation Merges with Nordavind and Announces Plan | cs:go

The announcement took place this Friday. In addition to kNg, the team has Alencar “trk”, Henrique “HEN1”, Leonardo “leo_drk”, Lucas “LUCAS1” and Vinicius “vsm”, as well as coach Raphael “cogu”.

The negotiation took place over the last few months and had already been advanced by the ge in August. 00Nation was born from the merger of a company of the same name with Nordavind, a Norwegian esports organization. In July of this year, Nordavind bought 00Nation and consolidated the merger.

Among the project’s investors are Arthur Melo, a soccer player for Juventus and the Brazilian national team, and Wes Edens, owner of current NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa, the English soccer team. Brazilian Bruno Santos, ex-Gorilla Core and FaZe, is on the board.

— We had several opportunities from all over the world, but after really getting to know 00Nation, its team, its short and long term goals, vibe and identity, we had no doubts, it was the beginning of our journey, and we will do everything in our power to make friends, family and fans all proud,” said kNg.

— We hope to continue to build on the foundation established by the players and be part of their journey to the top. Developing a winning sports culture that allows them to reach their full potential and, at the same time, allow them to express themselves as content creators and continue telling their story,” said Santos.

In addition to the Brazilian players, the organization also has Fortnite players Emil “Nyhrox” and Endre “Endretta”, Street Fighter players Arman “Phenom” and Vegar “Veggey”, who defended Nordavind, as well as artists Jonny Hurts and Masarati and actor Herman Tommerrass.

Now 00Nation has been training in Warsaw, Poland for a month. In the period, the team was eliminated in the Malta Vibes Knockout Series after losing its debut, but qualified in the Funspark ULTI third stage selective.