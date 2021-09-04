CS:GO: The Plan is contracted by 00Nation

Since May as an independent project, The plan finally found his home. The Brazilian team announced this Friday (3) that it will act for the 00Nation, an organization that was acquired by Nordavind.

The squad formed by kNg, HEN1, LUCAS1, trk, vsm, leo_drk and coach cogu will defend 00Nation.

“We had several opportunities from all over the world, but after really getting to know 00Nation, its team, its short- and long-term goals, vibe and identity, we had no doubts. It was the beginning of our journey and we will do everything in our power to make friends, family and fans all proud,” says kNg.

BLAST Nordic started this Friday and has 8 teams divided into two groups, but the Brazilians will debut for the organization only on Saturday. kNg and company will face Fnatic on MD1 on Saturday at 8:30 am.

00Nation is in group B alongside Copenhagen Flames, Fnatic and Lyngby Vikings. The top two teams in each group will advance to the playoffs. The champion, who will be defined on Sunday (5), will advance to the BLAST Fall Showdown.

After BLAST, 00Nation will focus on the North American RMR that will take place between October 5th and 10th. The tournament will define the five classified to the next major and, currently, the Brazilians are among the classified.

The new home of O Plano has investors such as football player Arthur Melo, a midfielder for Juventus. In addition to Esports, the organization is linked to art, fashion and music and has players in Fortnite and Street Fighter.