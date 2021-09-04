Daniel Dias wins homage in the Casa da Moeda collection after his retirement | paralympics

Newly retired, Paralympic icon Daniel Dias will receive a tribute and, after winning 27 medals in four editions of the mega-event, he becomes one himself. The 33-year-old from São Paulo will be the protagonist of the fifth series of medals in the “Great Idols of Sport” collection, which is produced by the Brazilian Mint and by the Memorabilia do Esporte.
The image of the national record holder for podiums in Paralympics is stamped on medals, as has already happened with Olympic heroes such as Jackie Silva, Sandra Pires, Robert Scheidt, Rodrigo Pessoa and tennis multi-champion Maria Esther Bueno.
Mint medals in honor of Daniel Dias — Photo: Disclosure
The relics minted by the Mint are available in silver, gilded bronze, bronze and cupronickel and are for sale – they can be obtained at www.clubedamedalha.com.br.
– I feel honored to be part of a project such as the Mint and Sports Memorabilia, it is a joy to be among the great names of national sport – said the swimmer.
Daniel Dias is fourth in his farewell to the pools in the 50m free S5 – Tokyo Paralympics
450 units of medals were produced with Daniel Dias, whose values vary between R$ 60 and R$ 560.
