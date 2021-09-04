De La Hoya tests positive for COVID-19, and Vitor Belfort will now face Evander Holyfield, says website

Scheduled to be the main event of the next September 11th event, the fight of boxing between Vitor Belfort and Oscar De La Hoya will not happen again.

According to website information TMZ Sports and confirmed by reporter Mike Coppinger of ESPN, the Mexican contracted COVID-19 and will not be able to act.

However, the organization acted quickly and is close to announcing a suitable replacement.

The publication reported that Evander Holyfield, 58, should be the new opponent for the “Phenomenon”, in an event that will take place in Los Angeles.

The change has not yet been officially announced and is pending approval by the California State Athletic Commission, which regulates the fights taking place in the region. If the “OK” does not come, the event can be moved to another State, according to the calculation of the ESPN.

It is worth noting that this match against Holyfield was always a wish of Belfort.

Vitor Belfort celebrates victory at UFC 212 in 2017 Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In a press conference at the event, which took place in July this year, the Brazilian revealed that the legendary boxer had refused to face him and therefore accepted to face De La Hoya, but that he still hoped that this fight would be held in the future.

De La Hoya speaks out

On his social networks, De La Hoya confirmed the coronavirus infection and said that in fact he will not be able to fight.

He informed that he is hospitalized and thanked him for the messages of support he has been receiving.

“I would like you to hear directly from me that, despite being fully vaccinated, I contracted COVID-19 and will not be able to fight next week. I have given my all in recent months in this preparation to return to the rings, and I would like to thank everyone for the and the affection I have been receiving,” he wrote.

“At the moment, I’m in the hospital, where I’m receiving treatment. I’m confident that I’ll be back in the ring before the end of the year. God bless you all! Take care,” he added.