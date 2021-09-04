Desfalcado, Fortaleza visits Bahia in a duel of opposites for the Brasileirão

Two of the last three clashes were adverse, but they served as a starting point for deep changes and contributed to the current stage. Fortaleza meets Bahia again at 9 pm this Saturday, 4, at Pituaçu stadium, in Salvador, for the 19th round of Serie A – the last of the first round.

In February this year, in a duel valid for the 2020 Brasileirão, the Esquadrão thrashed Leão 4-0 in Castelão. Two months later, the team from Bahia beat Pici on penalties, again at Gigante da Boa Vista, and advanced to the final of the Copa do Nordeste – it was also Ceará’s executioner and won the title.

In a new reality, Tricolor occupies the third position in the competition, with 33 points, and can move up a position in the standings in case of victory. The vice-leader Palmeiras-SP, who totals 35 points, had the game against Ceará postponed due to the summoning of the Brazilian team and will have a game in hand until the markdown. To overcome Verdão, Ceará will have to put an end to the sequence of four draws.

The clash in Pituaçu will put the fourth best attack and worst defense in the Brazilian Championship face to face, in a duel of opposites. Fortaleza has already scored 27 goals – the same number as the leader Atlético-MG – in 18 games, while Bahia has taken 30 goals, a higher number even in relation to the lantern Chapecoense-SC.

“We know that Bahia is going through a delicate moment, eight games without a win, there was a change of coach and we know how it is. They will play at home, under pressure, and we know how difficult the game will be. be one of the toughest games we’ll have, but we’re prepared, as we already know the characteristics of the opponent,” pondered right wing Yago Pikachu.

To try to maintain the favorable record, the Fortaleza coach will have to find solutions for two embezzlements: defender Marcelo Benevenuto, with Covid-19, and defensive midfielder Felipe, suspended. The vacancy in the defense should be occupied again by Jackson, while Matheus Jussa should assume the post in midfield – Ronald is also in contention. The attack should also be new, with the entry of Wellington Paulista as a man of reference.

The squadron commander also has a low weight for the match: forward Gilberto, responsible for 40% of the team’s goals in Serie A, is automatically suspended. No. 9 should give way to experienced Colombian Rodallega.

Bahia x Fortaleza

Bahia

4-3-2-1: Matheus Teixeira; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia (Juninho Capixaba); Patrick, Daniel and Lucas Mugni; Rodriguinho and Rossi; Rodallega. Coach: Diego Dabove

strength

3-5-2: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Jackson and Tite; Yago Pikachu, Matheus Jussa, Éderson, Matheus Vargas and Lucas Crispim; David (Robson) and Wellington Paulista. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Location: Pituaçu Stadium, in Salvador/BA

Date: 4/9/2021

Hours: 9 pm (Fortress time)

Referee: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira/SP

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis/SP and Daniel Paulo Ziolli/SP

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral/SP

Broadcasting: TNT, Premiere, Radio O Povo CBN and Real Tempo O Povo

