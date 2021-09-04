Dimas Covas says Queiroga uses ‘sorry’ and won’t use Coronavac in the 3rd dose because he didn’t buy the vaccine – 09/04/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Tadeu Covas, calls “absurd” the statement by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, that the federal government will not use vaccines that do not have definitive registration granted by Anvisa as a third dose against Covid-19 ( National Health Surveillance Agency). This excludes Coronavac, produced by Butantan.

“The vaccine is in use, being distributed and there are doses to be delivered to the ministry,” says Covas. “What he doesn’t have are additional doses after the 100 million [previstos em contrato entre o Ministério da Saúde e o instituto, que se encerra neste mês]. He didn’t hire him anymore,” the director continues.

Queiroga’s speech was made to CNN on Friday (3). For Covas, the gesture “discredits Coronavac, because there is no evidence of a scientific nature” that makes it impossible to apply that immunizing agent as a booster.

“And he does it using an administrative argument. Assume you no longer have a contract to supply Coronavac so they’re going to opt for higher volume vaccines — like Pfizer and Astrazeneca. Use the correct arguments, not the reason is because Is it over there [Coronavac] does not have the definitive record. It’s an excuse,” he says.

“What the ministry does is throw a smokescreen”, follows the director of Butantan. “The real problem is not the third dose. It is the advance of the second dose. In Brazil there are still around 28 million people over 60 years of age who have not yet received the second dose, and they [governo] they are failing to advance it. So the ministry should be making a more important move to go ahead and obviously include a third dose as a preventive measure. They play a lot on issues that are not current issues and forget to comment on current issues”

Sought to comment on Covas’ speeches, the Ministry of Health did not respond until the conclusion of this text.

​According to the doctor, with the decision the minister appears to be “incoherent”. “The ministry bought 100 million doses of Coronavac and suddenly can’t use it anymore?” he asks. The folder acquired this total of Butantan in a contract that ended at the end of September — but the institute decided to deliver the approximately six million doses that are still missing until the second half of this month.

“We have large production capacity, so we advanced [a entrega] to be able to terminate this contract and make these vaccines available to Brazil and other countries,” says Covas.

Studies suggest that the interchangeability between vaccines, that is, the application of a second or third dose different from those given as the first one, can lead to an increase in the immune response against the disease. However, there are still no conclusive studies on the possibility. On this topic, Dimas argues that “we already have enough evidence to say that any additive vaccine system increases immunity.”

And he cites a study carried out by two researchers from the University of Barcelona, ​​still in the process of being revised, which points out the importance of applying immunization agents with inactivated virus, such as Coronavac, in those who received vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna (based on RNA) and AstraZeneca and Janssen (which uses an adenovirus). “What this study says, if confirmed, is that the immune repertoire must be expanded”, he explains.

Studies also show that Coronavac loses effectiveness in older adults over 80 years of age. According to scientific work done by infectologist Fiocruz Julio Croda, in that age group the effectiveness of the immunizing agent was 28% against asymptomatic cases, 43.4% against hospitalizations and 49.9% against deaths. According to the same work, in the age group between 70 and 74 years old, the effectiveness of Coronavac against symptomatic cases is 61.8%, 80.1% against hospitalizations and 86% against deaths.

Asked if these data can influence the choice of other immunizers as a third dose, he relativizes. “All vaccines, not just those against Covid-19, lose efficiency in the elderly population. This is due to the phenomenon of immunosenescence, the aging of the immune system”, argues Covas. The city of São Paulo also announced that it will use Pfizer as a backup from the 15th of this month.

The doctor cites Israel as an example of a country that has been vaccinated mostly with Pfizer’s drug and is witnessing a “new resurgence of cases, with an increase in the number of deaths and infections” due to the delta variant of the coronavirus.

“You can’t look partially, you have to look at the whole. So far, the data we have from Coronavac with the delta is very good, as opposed to the data coming from Israel, the UK and the US — which shows that vaccines such as mainly Pfizer, Astrazeneca and Moderna were not able to contain it. This shows that these vaccines have their limitations, and this could be important in relation to new variants,” he continues.

“Israel, when the outbreak began, had the highest rate of vaccination. This did not prevent the emergence and predominance of the delta variant. The same thing was observed in England, with Astrazeneca, and in regions of the United States where there was even already higher percentages of vaccination.”

As examples of Coronavac’s success, he cites countries like Chile and Uruguay, where, according to him, “there was no emergence of variants, there was no catastrophic predominance”.

These two countries, however, register high rates of vaccination in proportion to their populations. According to the platform Our World in Data, respectively, 72.3% and 71.3% have already been immunized with two doses in these places — and both are already starting to resort to the third stage, by Pfizer. Israel and the United States, on the other hand, point to low rates of 62.6% and 52%, in that order.

“Have to [se comparar] looking at people vaccinated and who had the incidence of infection. What is called a vaccine escape. The escape of these vaccines in relation to [variante] delta is very powerful. It reduces their efficiency by 60%, sometimes even more. In people protected with these immunizations in the United States, for example, there are data that 30% of them were re-infected or infected”, points out Covas.

He advocates the use of immunizers with inactivated virus technology, such as Coronavac. “They are the most complete from an immunological point of view. They greatly stimulate the system with the entire virus, unlike those that stimulate only a small piece of the virus.”

Covas, however, stresses that “vaccines are steel armor”. “They are important elements for combating the virus, but they are not shields”, he says. “We need to vaccinate. In my opinion, the priority is to advance the second dose. And the third dose will come naturally in these themes”.