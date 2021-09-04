DJ Ivis suffers another defeat in court and has habeas corpus denied for the 6th time · TV News

Iverson de Souza Araújo, DJ Ivis, suffered yet another defeat in court: he was denied the request for habeas corpus for the 6th time and will remain imprisoned in the Irmã Imelda Lima Pontes jail, in the municipality of Itaitinga, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

He has been in police custody since July 14, after appearing in videos assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda, in the presence of his daughter, relatives and friends.

The musician’s defense had requested the revocation of preventive detention so that he could respond to the process outside of jail. On the other hand, he proposed precautionary measures that did not include his detention, as he alleges that he has “favorable personal conditions”, such as the fact that he is a first offender, has a permanent residence and lawful employment.

But Minister Olindo Menezes, from the Superior Court of Justice, denied the request for Ivis’ defense. O TV news had access to the office, where he says that the precautionary measure is considered suitable, given that he assaulted the victim with hair pulling, punches, elbows and dragged her, causing her several injuries.

“Peaceful is the understanding of this Court in the sense that the need to protect the physical and psychological integrity of the victim who is in a situation of domestic violence, as is the case in the present case, constitutes a suitable basis for the decree of precautionary custody,” the magistrate determined.

Last week, the lawyers had appealed to the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE), but the judges of the 1st Criminal Chamber, by two votes to one, decided to keep the artist’s prison.

trapped and bald

DJ Ivis had his head shaved when he arrived at the Sister Imelda Lima Pontes Prison Unit, in Aquiraz (CE), on July 16th. A photo of the DJ in prison is circulating on social media.

He had spent the first two days of his arrest at the Police Station of Capturas, in Fortaleza, but ended up being transferred to the state’s maximum security prison for being considered “a danger to society”.

Domestic violence

Pamella Holanda exhibited on her social networks, on July 11, videos she recorded from inside her house, which show her being assaulted by DJ Ivis, her ex-husband. The last episode was recorded on July 1st, and two days later she went to the police station to report it.

The videos gained national projection, and the artist has been accumulating losses since then. It had its entire schedule of shows canceled, lost allies in the artistic world, contract with a record company canceled, and songs banned from being performed on TV and radio stations.