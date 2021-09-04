Do you know the difference between a healthy cow and a mad cow? Remember the meme | Technology

Do you know the difference between a healthy cow and a mad cow? Anyone who was already on the internet in the 90s should know the answer to this question. The joke came about because of the mad cow disease outbreak, which happened at that time in the UK.

The message, which was sent by email and accompanied by the video above, is considered one of the first Brazilian memes.

Before the era of WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other current social networks, the memes went viral via email.

The mad cow idea was as follows: the internet user would receive the question by e-mail and the answer would be in an interactive image in Word. When clicking on the photo, the sound was activated.

The message still arouses laughter today, in addition to nostalgia in dial-up internet users. See some reports online:

“I got this on a floppy disk once, there was an .exe file, think about the fear of opening… hehehe”, recalls Gabriel Ribas, a user on social networks, citing the danger of opening “.exe” items (or executables) , which often harbored viruses.

“Internet was a new world kkkkkkk It eternally marked my youth”, says Ricardo Hernandez.

“Classic, I remember when I had the first contacts with a computer on Windows 95.👍”, comments Nilton Almeida

“Nostalgic! I remember that when the story of cows being sick came out a few years ago!” says Daniel Arafat.

The disease of the “mad cow” became known worldwide after an outbreak in the United Kingdom, which had its worst moments between 1992 and 1993, when nearly 100,000 cases were confirmed.

Evil made cows nervous and could also infect humans. During the period, meat was even banned for consumption in that country.

The name returned to Brazilian news this week, after the government began investigating a suspicion in Minas Gerais. This Saturday (4), two cases were confirmed in Minas Gerias and Mato Grosso. They were the first cases in over 20 years. They were identified in cull cows that were of advanced age.