Dollar closes slightly lower on Thursday, awaiting US employment data | Economy

The dollar closed on a fall this Thursday (2), on expectations that the Federal Reserve (US BC) will maintain expansionary monetary policy amid signs that the economic recovery is slowing, waiting for market data of work.

The US currency retreated 0.02%, sold at R$ 5.1837. See more quotes.

The day before, the US currency rose 0.29%, sold at R$5.1847. In August, it accumulated a slight drop of 0.77%%.

With today’s result, the dollar is up 0.27% in the month. In the year, there is a 0.07% indentation against the real.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the basic text of the reform of the Income Tax (IR) of individuals, companies and investments the day before. The approved text provides for taxation of 20% of profits and dividends distributed by companies. The analysis of the so-called highlights (suggestions for changing the matter) can be voted on this Thursday.

The Brazilian industrial production fell 1.3% in July in the monthly comparison, returning to below the pre-pandemic level, released the IBGE on Thursday. As a result, activity in the sector fell to 2.1% below the level of February 2020.

The day before, IBGE released the official GDP result for the 2nd quarter, amid a scenario of worsening expectations due to persistent inflation, political tension, the water crisis and concerns about the sustainability of public accounts. After three quarters of recovery, data showed that the economy lost momentum, and ‘shrank’ 0.1% from April to June.

Externally, markets react as concerns about the Chinese economy grow, after a series of weak data, in addition to signs of a slowdown in global growth.

After the release on the eve of lower-than-expected US private sector job creation in August, global markets await the general US jobs report that comes out on Friday.

Investors avoided making big bets ahead of Friday’s US employment data that could sway the Federal Reserve on tightening monetary policy.