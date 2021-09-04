Dollar closes stable on Friday | Economy

The dollar closed stable on Friday (3), after weak data on the job market in the United States reinforced the chances of maintaining the stimulus for some time.

The US currency ended the day quoted at R$ 5.1835. See more quotes.

With the result, it has rise of 0.27% in the month. In the year, there is a 0.07% indentation against the real. In the week, the fall was 0.19%.

Chamber approves 15% tax on profits and dividends distributed by companies

In the US, job creation slowed us more than expected in August amid a dwindling demand for services and the persistent shortage of workers as Covid-19 infections mounted, but the pace was enough to sustain the economic expansion.

The US economy opened 235,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month, after 1.053 million in July.

The disappointing number is favorable for risky assets and tends to devalue the dollar globally.

On the local scene, the Chamber of Deputies concluded on the day before the vote on the proposal to reform the Income Tax (IR) of individuals, companies and investments. The text now goes to the Senate. The basic text approved on Wednesday provided for a 20% tax, but the deputies reduced the percentage to 15%.

The Ministry of Economy, however, did not release estimates on the fiscal impact of the version of the reform approved by the Chamber. According to calculations by Consefaz (secretaries of Finance), the text could bring losses to the Union, States and Municipalities of R$ 41.3 billion.

Financial agents continued to be attentive to the deterioration of the relationship between the Powers. On the eve of September 7th, which promises several acts of support to the government, President Jair Bolsonaro said that the “photography” of the holiday will serve as a “lesson” for all Brazilians. Yesterday, however, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, was more concerned with defending democracy and the rule of law, on the eve of the long holiday and amid anticipation of demonstrations on Independence Day.