Doria government to sue Sikêra Júnior and Patricia Abravanel for LGBTQIA+phobia – 03/09/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The São Paulo Department of Justice will file administrative proceedings against presenters Sikêra Júnior and Patricia Abravanel for LGBTQIA+phobia. Their respective stations, Rede TV! and SBT will also be cited. The subpoena for a conciliation hearing, mediated by the SP Court of Justice, should be published in the coming days.
In June of this year, during the broadcast of the National Alert program, Sikêra Júnior referred to homosexuals as a “disgraced race”. In the same month, Patricia Abravanel stated that the segment has to understand who does not respect it. “What am I going to tell my son? How to speak?”, said the daughter of Silvio Santos, who also made fun of the acronym LGBTQIA+.
After the negative repercussion, Abravanel addressed the meaning of the acronym in his program and said that “nobody wants to harm anybody, we want to learn and grow”. Sikêra Júnior, in turn, apologized after losing advertisers. “I have to admit that I exceeded myself. In the heat of the comment, I may have used words [de] I regret it”, said the presenter.
Two councilors from the interior of the state of São Paulo — one from Itararé and the other from São José do Rio Preto — will also be prosecuted for LGBTQIA+phobia.
“The state of São Paulo does not tolerate intolerance”, says the secretary of Justice and Citizenship, Fernando José da Costa, about the measure against the presenters and parliamentarians. “In 2019, we filed 20 administrative proceedings for LGBTphobia. In 2020 there were 47, an increase of more than 130%”, he says.
with BRUNO B. SOAGGI, BIANKA VIEIRA and VICTORIA AZEVEDO
