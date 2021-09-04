Drivers face slowdowns on SP’s main roads on the way out for the 7th of September holiday | São Paulo

Drivers who left the city of São Paulo to take advantage of the September 7 holiday on the coast and inland face congested roads this Saturday morning (4).

At 9:50 am, the Rodovia dos Imigrantes, which connects São Paulo to Baixada Santista, registered traffic congested by excess of vehicles for 16 km, at points between km 27 and km 43. The problem persisted around noon.

Other alternatives for the coast, such as Rodovia Anchieta, have slow traffic at km 31 and km 32, while Cônego Domênico Rangoni has a slow traffic towards Guarujá, in 15 km (between km 263 and km 248). Free lane on the Padre Manoel da Nóbrega and Cônego road.

According to Ecovias, just over 149 thousand vehicles descended the mountain towards Baixada Santista since 12:00 am this Saturday, with 6.7 thousand only at the end of the morning. In the opposite direction, 49.2 thousand vehicles went up towards the capital.

In the interior of São Paulo, Rodovia Castello Branco has problems at four points, with a total of 14 km of congestion. Around 10 am, it was 4 km more slow.

Between Osasco and Barueri, in Greater São Paulo, the driver faces problems for 8 km on the expressway, between km 19 and km 27. There are two stretches of congestion: for 1 km, between Itapevi and Jandira, and for 2 km (km 33 and km 35) only in Itapevi. In Barueri, there are 3 km (between km 21 and km 24) of bad traffic on the local lane due to the excess of vehicles.

According to Ecopistas, at 9:50 am, Rodovia Carvalho Pinto presents slow traffic between km 69 and km 76 towards the interior, while Ayrton Senna adds 5 km (between km 42 and km 47), also inland. Both face problems due to the large number of cars.