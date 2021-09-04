‘Duna’ gets 85% approval on Rotten Tomatoes; Check out the reactions!

With 26 reviews published so far, the new adaptation of ‘Dune‘, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (‘Blade Runner 2049’), seems to have pleased critics, winning over 85% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

The general consensus highlights the excellent direction of Denis Villeneuve, in addition to praising the rich and grandiose universe presented in the film.

We separate the excerpts from the main criticisms:

“A stunning cinematic achievement, a grandiose film that can be exhilarating in its dark beauty.” (The Wrap)

“‘Dune’ reminds us of what a Hollywood blockbuster can be.” (Guardian)

“Denis Villeneuve draws you into a surprisingly vivid and, at times, plausibly unnerving vision of the future.” (Los Angeles Times)

Enjoy watching:



“Denis Villeneuve, working with an incredible technical team including cinematographer Greig Fraser, editor Joe Walker and production designer Patrice Vermette, manages to walk the fine line between grandeur and pomp.” (RogerEbert.com)

“’Dune’ is amazing in every sense of the word. It will be a movie that fans will love for years to come.” (io9.com)

“Eventually, ‘Dune’ just feels like a dream, because it ends so abruptly and unresolved that you won’t believe anyone did it on purpose.” (indiewire)

Please note that ‘Dune‘ will be released in national cinemas in the October 14th.

The plot follows Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born with a great destiny beyond his comprehension, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his life, family and people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s most precious resource – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can master their fear will survive.

Timothee Chalamet (‘Call Me by His Name’) star. The cast still has Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Baptist, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and David Dastmalchian.