‘Dune’ arrives at Rotten Tomatoes with 85% approval

Dune arrives in theaters only at the end of October, but has already been shown to the international press, which today released the first reviews of the new feature of denis Villeneuve (you can check some of them here).

Based on 26 reviews so far, the film hit Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% approval rating. It is worth remembering that, as new reviews are added to the site, this percentage should still vary until it reaches a final grade.

Dune hits theaters on October 22, and will be available on HBO Max in November. The direction is from Denis Villeneuve.

The journey of a mythical and emotionally charged hero, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born to a great destination beyond his comprehension, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure his family’s future. and its people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict for the exclusive supply of the most precious resource on the planet – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can overcome their fear will survive.

The cast has Timothee Chalamet like Paul Atreides, Zendaya like Chani, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson like Lady Jessica Atreides, stellan skarsgard like Baron Harkonnen, Dave Baptist like Harkonnen’s monstrous nephew, Rabban, Javier Bardem like Stilgar, Jason Momoa like Duncan Idaho, and Josh Brolin like Gurney Halleck.