Dune is “awesome” but has script issues, critics say

The display of Dune at the Venice Festival 2021 it was met with praise and criticism alike by the journalists who attended. Most reviews published in the international media highlight the technical part of the film, but point out problems in the script, especially in the second part.

See some excerpts:

“Dune is an engaging and impressive (half-length) adaptation of Frank Herbert’s book that will delight its fans and hook neophytes with its visions. If part 2 never happens, it will be a shame.” Clarisse Loughrey (The Independent): “This is a giant film in a literal and emotional way that overwhelms the senses. If all goes well, it should reinvigorate the book’s legacy in the same way Peter Jackson’s adaptation of The Lord of the Rings did it for the work of JRR Tolkien .”

In the new adaptation of Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert – with the help of his mother – and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

Frank Herbert’s book is known as one of the most complex works in science fiction history, and has already yielded a big-screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the franchise books Dune are published by Aleph Publisher.

Dune premiere in October 14 in Brazilian cinemas and, according to the screening window, it should enter 35 days later for the catalog of HBO Max.

