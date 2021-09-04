eFootball 2022 will be released on the 30th; know what will be available

September 30th will be one of the most important days in Konami’s history: this is the date scheduled for the launch of the new eFootball 2022. The new game changes pretty much everything from the traditional series Pro Evolution Soccer, from the engine to the way the game is marketed: from now on, it will be free-to-play. Just download and start playing.

The new eFootball 2022 will come free for PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (via Steam or Microsoft Store).

At first, all game content — just a few teams and leagues — will be free, but when more options arrive, users will have to open their wallets. If you want to continue playing for free, you can too, but only with those few teams and leagues.

This in-game microtransaction system, called “Match Pass” is slated for release in the fall of the northern hemisphere, spring from here — that is, it should hit gamers later this year. But to find out what we’ll be able to enjoy on September 30th, read on.

Nine teams to play online and offline

In the release released to the press about the release, Konami seems to focus heavily on the online gameplay of the new eFootball 2022. It will now be possible to play both with people who have the same console as yours, as with another generation, although the disputes between platforms are scheduled only for the end of the year. In the future, it will be possible to play with mobile.

In these online games, you can use “Authentic Teams”, which are real life teams. For now, only nine teams will be available, five from Europe and four from South America:

FC Barcelona

FC Bayern Munich

youth

Manchester United

Arsenal

Corinthians

Flamengo

São Paulo

river plate

It is also possible to use these nine teams in “trial” matches, against other players or the AI, but without worth points. The “Creative Teams” tool, to create your own team, with the players chosen by you, will also arrive only in the fall/spring of 2021. The fact is that, as Konami had recently announced, this launch on the 30th will almost be a demo of the game coming out in the next few months, a few features per release.

Roadmap provides new functions, in periodic releases (Image: Konami)Source: Konami

Match Passes and microtransactions

As said, the eFootball 2022 it will be free-to-play, but Konami needs to make money somehow — and that way is the “Match Passes” system, which will come even after the “Creative Teams”. The system works like this: every game you play or win can give you prizes, like a contract with your favorite player. The point is that you can buy “Match Passes” with the coins from efootball — that is, opening the wallet.

Coins can also be used to unlock “Premium Goals”, which are even more special prizes than those you earn simply for playing.

But all this will only be available in the coming months. At the launch on September 30th, we will even be able to play with our friends using the nine teams mentioned above. What do you think of this new dynamic? Leave your opinion in the comments!