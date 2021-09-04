Empire: Xana promises Luciano, Cristina and Lucas discover theft, and Pedro is denounced

Knowing that in the Friday (03) chapter of the soap opera Empire, Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will take possession of José Alfredo’s (Alexandre Nero) room and will end up being harassed by the Commander’s children.

+ In the Emperor’s Times: Lupita is arrested, Quinzinho makes a promise and the group is surrounded by Indians

Pedro (Caio Blat) will manage to trick Cora (Marjorie Estiano) and steal the pink diamond. Finally, Cristina (Leandra Leal) will take an unexpected trip and will go in search of answers.

In summary, find out what will happen in the chapter of Friday (3) of the telenovela Império:

Maria Clara, José Pedro and João Lucas harass Maurílio. Maria Marta confirms the death of José Alfredo. Claudio and Beatriz ridicule the invitation to Magnolia and Severo’s birthday party. In fact, Enrico assures Felipe that he will put an end to Vicente’s reputation in the chapter of the novel Império.

+ Ti Ti Ti: Valquíria sees what she shouldn’t and goes in tears, Gabriela is thrown out of the house and Luisa swears revenge

Then Manoel takes Cora to see her bar’s liquor store. Jurema dreams of Jairo again. Leonardo invites Amanda to represent Maria Marta at the samba school. Thus, Maria Marta tells Cora the result of the exhumation. Orville speaks ill of Helena to Salvador.

+ Record outlines strategy and tries to boycott Marcos Mion on Globo’s premiere

Finally, José Pedro manipulates Cora and finds Cristina’s pink diamond. Luciano runs away from his adoptive parents’ house and goes after Xana. Arnoldão advises Xana to return Luciano. In conclusion, Cristina realizes that her stone’s hiding place has been altered and asks Cora for her diamond in the chapter of the novel Empire.