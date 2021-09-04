End of CBLOL 2021: transmission will have drops; see how to get | lol

As in the semifinals, the decision of the 2nd Split of the Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) in 2021, to be played this Saturday, from 1 pm (Brasilia time), will have item drops for those who watch the broadcast on the official esports website of Riot Games. In Rio de Janeiro, Rensga and RED Canids Kalunga dispute the decisive confrontation in the best of five matches (md5), earning the title, the R$ 70 thousand prize and the classification for the Worlds, the World Championship in LoL. O SportTV 2 broadcasts the duel.
To get the rewards, you will need to log in to LoL Esports, the LoL esports website, and log in with the same credentials as your game account.
Drops are available for the first time in CBLOL’s history — Photo: Riot Games
Check out the step-by-step how to get rewards by watching CBLOL 2021:
- Step 1: Login to LoL Esports and click on the “Login” button.
Step 1: Login to LoL Esports and click “Login” — Photo: Playback/LoL Esports
- Step 2: Enter the details of the LoL account where you wish to receive rewards.
Step 2: Login with the same LoL account — Photo: Playback/LoL Esports
- Step 3: After logging in, click on the “Rewards” tab located on the main menu of the site.
Step 3: Click on the “Rewards” menu on the LoL Esports website — Photo: Playback/LoL Esports
- Step 4: If you have never participated in the drops before, just click on “start receiving”. Otherwise, you will already be redirected to an area that will show all rewards received from past events.
Step 4: Click “start receiving” if you haven’t participated in other drops — Photo: Reproduction/LoL Esports
- Step 4: If you have already participated in other drops, the process will be completed successfully.
Step 4: If you have already participated in other drops, the process will be completed successfully — Photo: Reproduction/LoL Esports
- Step 5: Once logged in, just watch the final of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2021 through LoL Esports to get drops. They will be awarded throughout the broadcast. During matches, the “Drops” option in the lower right corner of the screen will turn green, so you’ll know that the game is eligible for drops.
Step 5: the “Drops” option in the lower right corner of the screen will turn green during the semifinals and final of CBLOL 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/LoL Esports