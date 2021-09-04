Essential items in household consumption accumulate high above inflation in the last 12 months | National Newspaper

Essential items in household consumption accumulate high above inflation in the last 12 months.

Inflation is changing an old consumer habit. For Ênio and for Edilaine, taking a shopping list to the supermarket doesn’t make much sense anymore.

“You may even arrive with a list, but you’re going to leave and not even half of it you got it”, says administrative agent Edilaine Barbosa.

In the food aisles, soy oil has risen 84% in 12 months. The tomato, 43%. Rice, meat and sugar increased by more than 30%; black beans, 19%; long-life milk, 11%; noodles, 10% more expensive.

“Before, I used to buy for almost a month, and now it’s for less than 15 days,” says office assistant Norma Pires.

And you still have to cook with a cylinder, costing 29% more. Electricity, another cold shower. At the time of supply, ethanol was 57% more expensive. Gasoline and diesel, more than 30%.

Whenever inflation rises, we can substitute an item for a cheaper one, consuming less. But how to do this with so many basic products and services increasing at the same time? This time, it is much more difficult for us to defend against inflation.

At the home of micro-entrepreneur Renata Faria, the electricity bill for September has already arrived, but she has not yet been able to pay the one for August.

“I always pay the one that is overdue and leave the other one, and that’s how we do it”, he says.

And look how she saves. She only washes clothes once a week and doesn’t turn on the light for nothing.

“I don’t even use the microwave anymore. It’s leaning over there, it’s no longer possible”, he says.

She no longer bakes cake to save gas. And the expense with gasoline had only one way to resolve.

“Gas has gone up a lot, you can’t have a car. I needed to sell. Everything is going up”, says Renata.

Economists believe that as restrictions ease, other prices will start to rise.

“People will start going to restaurants, going to hotels, traveling, going to the movies, to the theater. These prices, which were left untouched for a long time, will be readjusted to the new economic conditions. So inflation will arrive in the services sector”, analyzes Marcelo Kfoury, professor of economics at FGV-SP.

In addition, some increases are spreading through the economy. Fuel prices affect public transport, freight. Same thing with electricity.

“All goods and services can be increased at this more expensive tariff. So, for a simple service, such as a haircut, the hairdresser uses electricity, through the hair clipper, this he will have to pass on at some point”, explains Michael Viriato, finance professor/Investor’s House.