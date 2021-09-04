Ethanol price rises in 21 states and gasoline is more competitive – News

The average prices of hydrated ethanol rose in 21 states this week, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). In the Federal District and in 4 other states, prices fell and, in Amapá, they remained stable.

At stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol rose 1.07% in the week compared to the previous one, from R$ 4.562 to R$ 4.611 per liter.

As a result, gasoline was more competitive than ethanol in all states last week. The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, as it has a lower calorific value, has a cap price of 70% for the petroleum product at gas stations to be considered advantageous.

In the average of the surveyed posts in the country, ethanol has a parity of 76.76% compared to gasoline.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state and with the most evaluated stations, the average price of hydrated was R$ 5.233 per liter, an increase of 1.36% compared to the previous week (R$ 5.189).

The minimum price registered this week for ethanol at a gas station was R$3.849 a liter, in São Paulo, and the lowest average price in the state, R$4.390, was also registered in São Paulo.

The maximum price, of R$ 6.999 per liter, was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul.

The highest average state price was also in Rio Grande do Sul, at R$5.978.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 6.59%. The state with the highest increase in the period was Mato Grosso, where the liter rose 30.00% in the month. In the weekly calculation, the highest price increase was observed in Maranhão, with an advance of 2.92%, to R$ 4.723 per liter.