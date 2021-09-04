Evaristo Costa discovers he was fired from CNN watching TV programming

Evaristo Costa he said on social networks this Friday (3) that he learned of CNN Brasil’s resignation after watching the programming on television when he returned from vacation.

+Trans model debuts as an actress in ‘Secret Truths 2’

+Gil do Vigor misses his way to class at Davis University and gets lost

+Fernanda Paes Leme is similar to Bolsonaro and amuses followers: ‘Corno’

“Since September 1st, I found out that I am no longer on CNN. Yes, I used to work at CNN, but when I came back from vacation, watching the network’s new programming call, I noticed my program was missing. I called to find out the reason and was informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services. It’s the game!!! “Thy will be done.” When I recover from what happened, I’ll give you more details. Free on the track”, said the journalist.

Several famous people commented on the publication. “You will always have space anywhere,” said Ary Fontoura. “What a lack of respect for you!” wrote Fernanda Paes Leme.

“Back to plim plim! I loved you in the newspaper”, said Marina Ruy Barbosa, referring to TV Globo and Carlinhos Maia said: “That’s why I love the internet. Here we are our own broadcaster” and Evaristo said he would follow the comedian’s advice.

In a statement, CNN said it terminated its contract with Evaristo after changes to its grid. In place of “CNN Original Series” the show “CNN Business” will debut from September 16th.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

See too

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Girl gets snake bite on her face while visiting a zoo in Russia



+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach