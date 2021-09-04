Ex-affair accuses Jojo Todynho’s boyfriend of cheating | celebrities



Published 09/04/2021

photo gallery Rio – Jojo Todynho, 24 years old, was one of the most talked about issues of this Saturday (04) night on social networks. The reason is the alleged infidelity of her newest boyfriend, Márcio Felipe. The case began when Izabelle Branquinho, a manicurist from Rio de Janeiro, reported that the funkeira’s current affair was, until then, her boyfriend. To support her speeches, the girl shared a series of conversations with the boy, including photographic records.

“About a month and a half ago I started a relationship with a person, and today I woke up with the news [em sites de fofoca] that he was also dating a famous person. And since then my cell phone doesn’t stop. I really didn’t expect this to happen, we were pretty intense, he was even last night with me here at home. So I thought this was not possible. It’s not easy to go through this, but imagine: you stay with someone, live life and, out of nowhere, it explodes. I want to make it clear that the focus here is him, not her. Jojo is a woman [email protected] and he will be like that with anyone. I’m not doing it for the media, I’m doing it because sometimes we go through some things and keep it to ourselves, and it doesn’t do any good,” shared Izabelle on Instagram Stories.

Among the shared WhatsApp conversations, Izabelle also exposed an audio of Márcio Felipe apologizing. The boy would have done this after the manicurist found out that he was having a relationship with Jojo Todynho. “Dude, I’m asking you to forgive me. It has nothing to do with fame, this stuff. I ended up with her, yes, I’m sorry. I don’t even know what to say. I’m wrong, I need to fix my mistake, but I’m not dating Nobody doesn’t. I’m ashamed, today I’ve been thinking all morning, anyway. Just forgive me. Forgive me, really,” said Jojo’s affair in the audio file in question.

The funkeira, so far, has not taken a stand on the matter. Márcio Felipe, in turn, shared a series of videos on Instagram alongside Jojo Todynho. In the scenes, the two are inside a car and the boy says: “Let my life go by, dammit. Don’t try to delay anyone, no.”