Ex-Girlfriend of MC Poze Reflects on Mistakes After Breakup

Vivianne Noronha, ex-girlfriend of MC Poze, had used social networks and published an enigmatic reflection on mistakes and new beginnings, almost a week before the end of the funkeiro, from whom he was expecting his third child at just 17 years of age, was announced.

In a bikini, the digital influencer posed smiling idly holding a sunglasses, and with the bathing piece with a colorful print, she renewed her bronze by the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

“My wish is that life becomes a flowerbed of opportunity for all of us to be happy. And when we go wrong, we can start over. So we will always discover that being happy, without a doubt, is not having a perfect life”, wrote the ex of MC Poze, who is already the mother of Julia, 2 years old, and Miguel, born in December of last year.

Vivianne Noronha, ex of MC Poze (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the end

On his social networks, MC Poze confirmed the termination on Thursday (2), and did not dwell on the reasons that contributed to the end, amid rumors of alleged betrayal, according to information released by the newspaper Extra.

“Boy, just dropping by to say that Vivianne and I aren’t together anymore! It doesn’t keep bugging me with messages telling me what to do or not to do. My personal life son of a bitch can’t beat anything!”, he wrote on Instagram.

