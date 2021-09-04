Federal Police arrests Caixa Econômica employee in Nova Iguaçu | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Police (PF) arrested in the act, this Thursday (2), an employee of the Caixa Econômica Federal, in Nova Iguaçu, Baixada Fluminense.

According to the police, he entered false data of people in the system regarding the payment of emergency aid, a benefit granted by the federal government.

The entire action was monitored by Caixa’s Intelligence Sector, which works together with the Federal Police.

The Caixa employee was taken to the PF police station in Nova Iguaçu, where the case was registered.

He will be liable for the crime of inserting false data into an information system, a crime for which there is a penalty that can reach 12 years in prison, in addition to a fine.

O G1 contacted Caixa Econômica Federal, which informed, through a note, that it collaborates with the Federal Police in investigations and that it has a security strategy for protecting customer data.

“CAIXA clarifies that it works together with the Federal Police in investigations and operations that combat fraud in emergency aid. This joint action contributes to successful operations, such as the one carried out this Friday (09/03) in Nova Iguaçu.

The bank reinforces that information related to fraud cases and actions taken by the bank’s security area to investigate and curb criminal actions are confidential, and are only passed on to the police and control authorities, in view of the risk of compromising criminal investigations in progress.

Additionally, we clarify that CAIXA has a security strategy, policies and procedures for the protection of its customers’ data and operations and has technologies and teams specialized to guarantee security to its processes and service channels”.