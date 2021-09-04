Felipe Melo nudges Atlético-MG ‘It wasn’t for the VAR, I would lose to Boca’

In collaboration with Leonardo Barbieri/INFOS_Palestra

Midfielder Felipe Melo granted an interview to the Argentine channel TyC Sports this Friday (3) and, among other matters, commented on the campaign of Atlético-MG, Verdão’s opponent in the semifinal of the continental competition in 2021.

Check out the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click on here.

Follow Our Lecture on Twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Nosso Lecture Forum.

According to the player, the team coached by Cuca would not eliminate Boca Juniors in the round of 16, if the VAR did not exist. In addition, the shirt 30 demanded respect from Argentine football.

– Atlético-MG has a great team, but if it weren’t for VAR, they would lose both matches (against Boca). Against River, it wasn’t easy either. Each year is different and just like Brazilian football, Argentine football has to be respected, because they are shirts for big clubs and they can do things that we don’t think about.

Felipe Melo is currently a reserve at Verdão and his contract ends at the end of the year. In the Greatest National Champion, the 30 shirt won four titles, one Brasileirão, one Copa do Brasil, one Paulistão and one Libertadores.

Palmeiras will face Atlético-MG on September 21st and 28th, in the Libertadores semifinal in 2021.

READ MORE