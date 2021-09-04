Felipe Melo says he wouldn’t play for River: ‘It’s like Corinthians’

Felipe Melo has a contract with Palmeiras valid until the end of this year and still does not know if he will remain at the club for the next season. While waiting for a definition, the defensive midfielder comments about his future and discards playing in the biggest rival of Boca Juniors, club for which he always nurtured sympathy.

In an interview with the Argentine channel Tyc Sports, Felipe Melo commented on the impossibility of defending the River Plate shirt, drawing a parallel with the arch-rivals of Palmeiras.

“No, it’s like Corinthians. I heard Corinthians wanted me. How am I going to play for Corinthians? Part of me is green, I can’t. And it’s not because I don’t like Corinthians, it’s out of respect. If I love Palmeiras, like would I play for the biggest rival? I’ve never played for Boca, but I like the club,” said the player.

Maurício Galiotte has already made it clear that he will not renew with Felipe Melo. Thus, the player will have to wait for the election of the new club president, in November, to know the intentions of the replacement of the current representative of Verdão. Even with the impasse, the steering wheel ensures that Alviverde will always come first.

“I give priority to Palmeiras, because I was champion of everything and I am captain of the team. If Palmeiras doesn’t want me and Boca does, we’ll have to talk. Here in Brazil, my name takes on great proportions in the debates. of course I love Palmeiras. Otherwise, they start saying that I’m wanting to go out to Boca or someone else,” he concluded.