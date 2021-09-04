FGTS: resumption of collections will begin in early September

In view of the permanence of the pandemic resulting from Covid-19, the Federal Government decided, through Provisional Measure (MP) 1.046/2021, to suspend the payment of the FGTS by employers.

The initiative was in force between the months of April and July. The Employment Compensation Fund is a kind of savings fund created to support workers with a formal contract in the face of unfair dismissal and other specific situations.

The employer is responsible for monthly depositing an amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary in his account linked to the FGTS. However, to give companies a “slack” in the budget, the Government allowed them to remain without payment for four months, without incurring fines.

According to information from Federal Savings Bank, the MP contributed to the maintenance of approximately 7 million job vacancies. About R$5.9 billion were saved with the lack of payment due to the suspension promoted in recent months.

Return of payments

With the end of the suspension, employers must re-collect the monthly percentage. The forecast is that the suspended installments will be paid between September and December this year, with the first payment made until next Monday (6).

virtual collection

The companies that joined the suspension of the Federal Government sent the statements to the FGTS, specifically in mode 1, until the 20th of last month. The declared value was divided into 4 monthly installments,

However, employers who did not provide the declaratory information will have to pay the installments subject to fines, due to the delay in the documentation.

Employer’s Liability

As mentioned, the payment of the FGTS is the responsibility of the employer, that is, it is the company that must form the Guarantee Fund for its employees. It will help the worker in various situations, such as unfair dismissal, retirement, home financing, among others.

The funds are deposited every 7th of each month in the accounts at Federal Savings Bank. However, while the citizen does not use them, the Federal Government can invest them in basic sanitation works, popular housing and urban infrastructure.

What can happen if the company does not pay?

Employers who do not contribute to the FGTS cannot issue the CRF (FGTS Regularity Certificate). In addition, if they make late payment, they must bear the fines and charges.

