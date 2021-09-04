Fiat Strada leads again

During the month of August, some news came out that could change the current situation in our market: Fiat suspended production at its plant in Betim (MG) and Chevrolet resumed production of the Onix. The result of the ranking of the best selling cars for August has not yet reflected this news.

It is good to remember that the data are license plates, so many of the new Onix that hit the streets since August 12 were not counted. And there are also Fiat cars in the yards being sold. We hope that the next ranking will bring surprises.

SEE TOO:

August’s best selling cars

fiat argo drive 1 3 gsr 03
The Fiat Argo is still in first place among passenger cars, but its sales volume has dropped (Photo: Fiat | Disclosure)

Now let’s get down to business, the August ranking. Fiat remained at the top, with the Argo in first and the Mobi in second. But these two compacts sold less than the previous month, the Argo dropped from 10,873 units to 7,711 and the Mobi dropped from 8,059 units to 7,538 units.

The Hyundai HB20 dropped from third place to fourth. The Jeep Compass jumped from fifth place and took third, overtaking the HB20 and the Jeep Renegade. Another SUV that gained many positions was the Volkswagen T-Cross, climbing from 11th to 6th.

The presence of compact hatchbacks in the top 10 is getting smaller, apart from the Fiat duo and the HB20, only Volkswagen Gol has represented this category. The Toyota Corolla is the other top 10 passenger car behind its brother Corolla Cross.

rankingModelLicenses
1st Fiat Argo7711
2ndFiat Mobi7,538
3rdJeep Compass6819
4thHyundai Hb206795
5thJeep Renegade6710
6thVolkswagen T-Cross6,698
7thHyundai Crete4,822
8thToyota Corolla Cross4,789
9thToyota Corolla4,354
10thVolkswagen Goal4,082
11thHonda HR-V3878
12thRenault Kwid3,764
13thVolkswagen Nivus3,626
14thNissan Kicks2955
15thHyundai Hb20S2,197
16thFiat One1,894
17thFiat Cronos1,855
18thCitroen C4 Cactus1,690
19thToyota Yaris hatchback1,655
20thVolkswagen Voyage1,594
21stHonda Civic1,578
22ndCaoa Chery Tiggo 5X1,495
23rdVolkswagen Virtus1,458
24thFiat Siena1,391
25thChaoa Chery Tiggo8 1,383
26thChevrolet Tracker1,293
27thPeugeot 2081,220
28thToyota Hilux SW41,212
29thHonda WR-V1,131
30thVolkswagen Taos1,070
31stToyota Yaris Sedan971
32ndRenault Duster945
33rdVolkswagen Polo937
34thChevrolet Cruze Sedan933
35thVolkswagen Fox926
36thRenault Sandero903
37thHonda City848
38thFiat Doblo754
39thPeugeot 2008655
40thCaoa Chery Tiggo 3X635
41stRenault Capture576
42ndHonda Fit569
43rdRenault Logan518
44thBMW 320i515
45thVolvo XC60459
46thNissan V-Drive451
47thChevrolet Spin435
48thChaoa Chery Tiggo 7412
49thChevrolet Onix410
50thChevrolet Trailblazer403

August’s top selling light commercials

chevrolet s10 2021 high country 5
Chevrolet S10 stole Toyota Hilux’s throne in the mid-size pickup truck category (Photo: Chevrolet | Disclosure)

Fiat Strada continues to lead among light commercial vehicles, this month the compact pickup also led the overall ranking. Behind the Strada is its bigger sister, Fiat Toro. When we get to the traditional medium pickup trucks the surprises begin: The Chevrolet S10 has surpassed the Toyota Hilux.

The closing of some Ford dealerships does not appear to be affecting sales at Ranger, which has overtaken Renault Oroch and now ranks fifth. In the general ranking Ranger would be next to the Hyundai HB20S and ahead of the Fiat Uno.

rankingModelLicenses
1stFiat Strada9,111
2ndFiat Toro6,685
3rdChevrolet S104,798
4thToyota Hilux4,363
5thFord Ranger2,180
6thFiat Fiorino1,790
7thVolkswagen Saveiro1,561
8thNissan Frontier1,161
9thMitsubishi L2001,045
10thRenault Oroch986
11thVolkswagen Amarok909
12thRenault Master789
13thPeugeot Expert445
14thVolkswagen Express424
15thCitroen Jumpy374

Market share by brands

volkswagen logo
Volkswagen may surpass Fiat in market share (Photo: Volkswagen | Disclosure)

In August, Volkswagen managed to place eight different models in the top 50 of passenger cars, while Fiat has six. With that, the participation of the German manufacturer rose from 12.48% to 17.37%. Fiat already had 20.33% of the market in July and fell to 17.66%, greatly reducing its supremacy.

In light commercials Fiat continues to dominate with 46.20% thanks to Strada, Toro and Fiorino, behind is Chevrolet with 12.49%. Check out the market share table for each brand below, combining passenger cars with light commercials:

rankingBrandLicensesParticipation
1stFiat39,04024.63%
2ndVolkswagen23,28314.69%
3rdToyota17,42610.99%
4thHyundai14,4949.14%
5thJeep13,5518.55%
6thChevrolet89535.65%
7thRenault8,4905.36%
8thHonda8,0745.09%
9thNissan4,8173.04%
10thChaoa Chery4,7172.98%
11thFord2,5491.61%
12thPeugeot2,4631.55%
13thCitroen2,0841.31%
14thMitsubishi1,7181.08%
15thBMW1,5170.96%
16thVolvo8140.51%
17thMercedes-Benz6560.41%
18thAudi6180.39%
19thKia5150.32%
20thVolkswagen Trucks/Man4240.27%
21stRAM4150.26%