Fiat Strada leads again

During the month of August, some news came out that could change the current situation in our market: Fiat suspended production at its plant in Betim (MG) and Chevrolet resumed production of the Onix. The result of the ranking of the best selling cars for August has not yet reflected this news.

It is good to remember that the data are license plates, so many of the new Onix that hit the streets since August 12 were not counted. And there are also Fiat cars in the yards being sold. We hope that the next ranking will bring surprises.

August’s best selling cars

The Fiat Argo is still in first place among passenger cars, but its sales volume has dropped (Photo: Fiat | Disclosure)

Now let’s get down to business, the August ranking. Fiat remained at the top, with the Argo in first and the Mobi in second. But these two compacts sold less than the previous month, the Argo dropped from 10,873 units to 7,711 and the Mobi dropped from 8,059 units to 7,538 units.

The Hyundai HB20 dropped from third place to fourth. The Jeep Compass jumped from fifth place and took third, overtaking the HB20 and the Jeep Renegade. Another SUV that gained many positions was the Volkswagen T-Cross, climbing from 11th to 6th.

The presence of compact hatchbacks in the top 10 is getting smaller, apart from the Fiat duo and the HB20, only Volkswagen Gol has represented this category. The Toyota Corolla is the other top 10 passenger car behind its brother Corolla Cross.

ranking Model Licenses 1st Fiat Argo 7711 2nd Fiat Mobi 7,538 3rd Jeep Compass 6819 4th Hyundai Hb20 6795 5th Jeep Renegade 6710 6th Volkswagen T-Cross 6,698 7th Hyundai Crete 4,822 8th Toyota Corolla Cross 4,789 9th Toyota Corolla 4,354 10th Volkswagen Goal 4,082 11th Honda HR-V 3878 12th Renault Kwid 3,764 13th Volkswagen Nivus 3,626 14th Nissan Kicks 2955 15th Hyundai Hb20S 2,197 16th Fiat One 1,894 17th Fiat Cronos 1,855 18th Citroen C4 Cactus 1,690 19th Toyota Yaris hatchback 1,655 20th Volkswagen Voyage 1,594 21st Honda Civic 1,578 22nd Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 1,495 23rd Volkswagen Virtus 1,458 24th Fiat Siena 1,391 25th Chaoa Chery Tiggo 8 1,383 26th Chevrolet Tracker 1,293 27th Peugeot 208 1,220 28th Toyota Hilux SW4 1,212 29th Honda WR-V 1,131 30th Volkswagen Taos 1,070 31st Toyota Yaris Sedan 971 32nd Renault Duster 945 33rd Volkswagen Polo 937 34th Chevrolet Cruze Sedan 933 35th Volkswagen Fox 926 36th Renault Sandero 903 37th Honda City 848 38th Fiat Doblo 754 39th Peugeot 2008 655 40th Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X 635 41st Renault Capture 576 42nd Honda Fit 569 43rd Renault Logan 518 44th BMW 320i 515 45th Volvo XC60 459 46th Nissan V-Drive 451 47th Chevrolet Spin 435 48th Chaoa Chery Tiggo 7 412 49th Chevrolet Onix 410 50th Chevrolet Trailblazer 403

August’s top selling light commercials

Chevrolet S10 stole Toyota Hilux’s throne in the mid-size pickup truck category (Photo: Chevrolet | Disclosure)

Fiat Strada continues to lead among light commercial vehicles, this month the compact pickup also led the overall ranking. Behind the Strada is its bigger sister, Fiat Toro. When we get to the traditional medium pickup trucks the surprises begin: The Chevrolet S10 has surpassed the Toyota Hilux.

The closing of some Ford dealerships does not appear to be affecting sales at Ranger, which has overtaken Renault Oroch and now ranks fifth. In the general ranking Ranger would be next to the Hyundai HB20S and ahead of the Fiat Uno.

ranking Model Licenses 1st Fiat Strada 9,111 2nd Fiat Toro 6,685 3rd Chevrolet S10 4,798 4th Toyota Hilux 4,363 5th Ford Ranger 2,180 6th Fiat Fiorino 1,790 7th Volkswagen Saveiro 1,561 8th Nissan Frontier 1,161 9th Mitsubishi L200 1,045 10th Renault Oroch 986 11th Volkswagen Amarok 909 12th Renault Master 789 13th Peugeot Expert 445 14th Volkswagen Express 424 15th Citroen Jumpy 374

Market share by brands

Volkswagen may surpass Fiat in market share (Photo: Volkswagen | Disclosure)

In August, Volkswagen managed to place eight different models in the top 50 of passenger cars, while Fiat has six. With that, the participation of the German manufacturer rose from 12.48% to 17.37%. Fiat already had 20.33% of the market in July and fell to 17.66%, greatly reducing its supremacy.

In light commercials Fiat continues to dominate with 46.20% thanks to Strada, Toro and Fiorino, behind is Chevrolet with 12.49%. Check out the market share table for each brand below, combining passenger cars with light commercials: