Fiat Strada leads again

During the month of August, some news came out that could change the current situation in our market: Fiat suspended production at its plant in Betim (MG) and Chevrolet resumed production of the Onix. The result of the ranking of the best selling cars for August has not yet reflected this news.
It is good to remember that the data are license plates, so many of the new Onix that hit the streets since August 12 were not counted. And there are also Fiat cars in the yards being sold. We hope that the next ranking will bring surprises.
SEE TOO:
August’s best selling cars
Now let’s get down to business, the August ranking. Fiat remained at the top, with the Argo in first and the Mobi in second. But these two compacts sold less than the previous month, the Argo dropped from 10,873 units to 7,711 and the Mobi dropped from 8,059 units to 7,538 units.
The Hyundai HB20 dropped from third place to fourth. The Jeep Compass jumped from fifth place and took third, overtaking the HB20 and the Jeep Renegade. Another SUV that gained many positions was the Volkswagen T-Cross, climbing from 11th to 6th.
The presence of compact hatchbacks in the top 10 is getting smaller, apart from the Fiat duo and the HB20, only Volkswagen Gol has represented this category. The Toyota Corolla is the other top 10 passenger car behind its brother Corolla Cross.
|ranking
|Model
|Licenses
|1st
|Fiat Argo
|7711
|2nd
|Fiat Mobi
|7,538
|3rd
|Jeep Compass
|6819
|4th
|Hyundai Hb20
|6795
|5th
|Jeep Renegade
|6710
|6th
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|6,698
|7th
|Hyundai Crete
|4,822
|8th
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|4,789
|9th
|Toyota Corolla
|4,354
|10th
|Volkswagen Goal
|4,082
|11th
|Honda HR-V
|3878
|12th
|Renault Kwid
|3,764
|13th
|Volkswagen Nivus
|3,626
|14th
|Nissan Kicks
|2955
|15th
|Hyundai Hb20S
|2,197
|16th
|Fiat One
|1,894
|17th
|Fiat Cronos
|1,855
|18th
|Citroen C4 Cactus
|1,690
|19th
|Toyota Yaris hatchback
|1,655
|20th
|Volkswagen Voyage
|1,594
|21st
|Honda Civic
|1,578
|22nd
|Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X
|1,495
|23rd
|Volkswagen Virtus
|1,458
|24th
|Fiat Siena
|1,391
|25th
|Chaoa Chery Tiggo
|8 1,383
|26th
|Chevrolet Tracker
|1,293
|27th
|Peugeot 208
|1,220
|28th
|Toyota Hilux SW4
|1,212
|29th
|Honda WR-V
|1,131
|30th
|Volkswagen Taos
|1,070
|31st
|Toyota Yaris Sedan
|971
|32nd
|Renault Duster
|945
|33rd
|Volkswagen Polo
|937
|34th
|Chevrolet Cruze Sedan
|933
|35th
|Volkswagen Fox
|926
|36th
|Renault Sandero
|903
|37th
|Honda City
|848
|38th
|Fiat Doblo
|754
|39th
|Peugeot 2008
|655
|40th
|Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X
|635
|41st
|Renault Capture
|576
|42nd
|Honda Fit
|569
|43rd
|Renault Logan
|518
|44th
|BMW 320i
|515
|45th
|Volvo XC60
|459
|46th
|Nissan V-Drive
|451
|47th
|Chevrolet Spin
|435
|48th
|Chaoa Chery Tiggo 7
|412
|49th
|Chevrolet Onix
|410
|50th
|Chevrolet Trailblazer
|403
August’s top selling light commercials
Fiat Strada continues to lead among light commercial vehicles, this month the compact pickup also led the overall ranking. Behind the Strada is its bigger sister, Fiat Toro. When we get to the traditional medium pickup trucks the surprises begin: The Chevrolet S10 has surpassed the Toyota Hilux.
The closing of some Ford dealerships does not appear to be affecting sales at Ranger, which has overtaken Renault Oroch and now ranks fifth. In the general ranking Ranger would be next to the Hyundai HB20S and ahead of the Fiat Uno.
|ranking
|Model
|Licenses
|1st
|Fiat Strada
|9,111
|2nd
|Fiat Toro
|6,685
|3rd
|Chevrolet S10
|4,798
|4th
|Toyota Hilux
|4,363
|5th
|Ford Ranger
|2,180
|6th
|Fiat Fiorino
|1,790
|7th
|Volkswagen Saveiro
|1,561
|8th
|Nissan Frontier
|1,161
|9th
|Mitsubishi L200
|1,045
|10th
|Renault Oroch
|986
|11th
|Volkswagen Amarok
|909
|12th
|Renault Master
|789
|13th
|Peugeot Expert
|445
|14th
|Volkswagen Express
|424
|15th
|Citroen Jumpy
|374
Market share by brands
In August, Volkswagen managed to place eight different models in the top 50 of passenger cars, while Fiat has six. With that, the participation of the German manufacturer rose from 12.48% to 17.37%. Fiat already had 20.33% of the market in July and fell to 17.66%, greatly reducing its supremacy.
In light commercials Fiat continues to dominate with 46.20% thanks to Strada, Toro and Fiorino, behind is Chevrolet with 12.49%. Check out the market share table for each brand below, combining passenger cars with light commercials:
|ranking
|Brand
|Licenses
|Participation
|1st
|Fiat
|39,040
|24.63%
|2nd
|Volkswagen
|23,283
|14.69%
|3rd
|Toyota
|17,426
|10.99%
|4th
|Hyundai
|14,494
|9.14%
|5th
|Jeep
|13,551
|8.55%
|6th
|Chevrolet
|8953
|5.65%
|7th
|Renault
|8,490
|5.36%
|8th
|Honda
|8,074
|5.09%
|9th
|Nissan
|4,817
|3.04%
|10th
|Chaoa Chery
|4,717
|2.98%
|11th
|Ford
|2,549
|1.61%
|12th
|Peugeot
|2,463
|1.55%
|13th
|Citroen
|2,084
|1.31%
|14th
|Mitsubishi
|1,718
|1.08%
|15th
|BMW
|1,517
|0.96%
|16th
|Volvo
|814
|0.51%
|17th
|Mercedes-Benz
|656
|0.41%
|18th
|Audi
|618
|0.39%
|19th
|Kia
|515
|0.32%
|20th
|Volkswagen Trucks/Man
|424
|0.27%
|21st
|RAM
|415
|0.26%