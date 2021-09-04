FIFA wants World Cup and continental tournaments every two years

Information was revealed by former French coach Arsne Wenger, current director of world football development at the organization (Photo: Disclosure/Fifa)

After approving a study on the holding of the World Cup every two years, FIFA wants to hold continental selection tournaments with the same frequency, alternating with the main selection competition, starting in 2028. The information was revealed by the former French coach Arsne Wenger, current director of world football development at the organization, this Friday.

According to Wenger, the objective of the changes is so that at the end of each European season, which ends in June, there will be a big competition involving the national teams. The FIFA competition schedule is guaranteed until 2024, in addition to the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“The aim is to continue improving the quality of football, improving the frequency of competitions, while improving the rules of the game,” the former Arsenal commander told French sports newspaper L’quipe.

According to Wenger, who took on the role of working with projects for the reorganization of the championships involving national teams, he denied that the ideas are guided by economic objectives and that the consequence would be an overload of commitments for the players. After each competition, a mandatory rest period of 25 days would be fixed.

“There will be no more matches than before, and players will be in demand by the national teams less often. The idea is to improve the quality of the game and competitions. There is no financial intention behind, especially when FIFA splits the money with all the players. federations of the world.”

Also according to the official, the qualifiers for the international championships of national teams would take place in two windows, in October of one year and in March of the following year. At the end of the European season, the World Cup and continental competitions would take place alternately. FIFA’s idea, for example, is that the concentration of games represents a smaller number of trips from one continent to another for many players, reducing attrition.

Wenger also points out that the Elimination games attract little interest from 15 to 20 year olds, who want attractive competitions, “easier to understand”. Furthermore, I need to focus on “the big tournaments, the ones that make sense”.