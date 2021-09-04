Fighter found dead one day after scaring followers and threatening suicide | More Sports

Instagram Daffney Unger

Fighter Shannon Spruill, better known as Daffney Unger, was found dead in her Atlanta home just hours after raising a huge alarm with strange statements on social media.

She, who became famous in the late 1990s and early 2000s for her appearance and makeup in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), started a live video on Instagram in which she repeatedly apologized. She also mentioned that she was alone and was holding a gun.

Given the fact, the fighter Mick Foley immediately asked for help on Twitter, after she “threatened to get hurt”, although his attempts to contact the fighter have failed and the sad outcome has occurred.

Daffney (Unger) went live on Instagram and many have feared that she is suicidal, holding what appeared to be a small pistol on the stream.

After confirming the death, Foley wrote an extensive letter on his Facebook profile in which he talks about the mental health problems Daffney had until the day he died: “I think we all buy into her personality so much that we don’t realize she is it was just human,” he said.

In addition, he said he was feeling guilty about what had happened and recalled a severe concussion Daffney suffered in one of the fights he had with him, something “which may have exacerbated the mental health problems he struggled to death with” .

In fact, in one of her latest videos, the West German-born American fighter talked about brain damage caused by the sport and admitted to suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a disease that many football players suffered and ended up with a very similar end. to Daffney’s.

“Do you understand that I’m alone? Don’t you understand?”, she expressed through her tears. “I don’t want to do anything that could harm my brain, I want it to be studied, so that future generations will know. Don’t be dumb like me,” the 46-year-old woman confessed on Instagram.

Daffney Unger participated in World Championship Wrestling between 1999 and 2001 and in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling between 2008 and 2011. The rest of his career was spent on the independent circuit.