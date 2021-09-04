Fiocruz study analyzes impact of diabetes inflammation on Covid-19

A study by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) Bahia analyzed the impact of chronic inflammation in diabetes on the development of severe cases of the new coronavirus. in spite of scientifically proven that the disease is a risk factor for those infected with Covid-19, the mechanisms involved in this scenario are not yet known.

Foundation scientists collected blood samples from 53 infected patients, with and without diabetes, in the first two days of hospitalization in Salvador.

The results, published in one of the most important scientific journals in the world on the subject, show that the disease was associated with several disorders related to the virus, such as reduced oxygen saturation, low blood pressure and increased duration of the disease.

Data collection was carried out in 2020 and, therefore, patients were not yet vaccinated.

One of the reasons for the recorded changes is that, among diabetics, an increase in the amount of a molecule called leukotriene B4 was observed, which is directly linked to inflammation and slow healing in these individuals.

Due to the lung damage caused by the inflammatory response to the SARs-Cov-2 virus, the patients analyzed with this increase needed intensive care more often than the others.

THE CNN, the research coordinator, Natália Tavares, says the virus receptors are also in greater quantity in patients with diabetes, demonstrating that they have more entry points and, therefore, are more prone to invasion by Covid-19. She said the study opens possibilities for health professionals to solve some of these problems and prevent the evolution to a serious condition.

“It is worth remembering that we collected data from patients within the first 48 hours of admission. In other words, if a diabetic patient is seen at the health unit to receive leukotriene B4 above normal in the bloodstream, an alert lights up, that person has a high chance of having a serious condition. There are medications that act exactly in the way of this leukotriene, so it can be a measure to be taken for the treatment”, explains the Fiocruz specialist.

In monitoring done by the scientists, mortality rates were similar between hospitalized with and without diabetes. However, disease severity was greater in individuals with comorbidity.

