Fiocruz will not deliver doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine for two weeks

(credit: Juan MABROMATA/ AFP)

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) received, this Friday (3/9), a new batch of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), which is still needed to produce AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine in Brazil. The batch, which will give rise to 4.5 million doses of the immunizing agent, joins others that arrived in August to compose the shipment of vaccines that will be sent to the National Immunization Program (PNI), of the Ministry of Health, in this month. However, the first deliveries will only be made in the third week of September.

With this, Fiocruz will not deliver doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to the Ministry of Health for two weeks. “With the arrival of monthly IFA shipments only at the end of August (25 and 8/30), the next deliveries are scheduled for the week from 13-17 September, since the entire process, from the arrival of the input to the delivery of the vaccine, takes about three weeks, including the period of quality control of the vaccines,” explained the foundation in a note.

The delay in the arrival of the IFA was a constant problem for Brazil in the beginning of vaccination against covid-19. The Butantan Institute faced an impasse and even delayed some deliveries to the Ministry of Health. This time, Fiocruz is facing the problem.

The Rio de Janeiro foundation explained that all doses relating to the batch of API received on August 25 have already been produced and are now in the quality control stage. In addition, part of the batch received last Monday (30) has also been produced. “Right now, there are 6.1 million doses in the quality control stage and the rest in production,” he said.

As most of the country’s adult population has already received the first dose of the vaccine, the greatest risk that is run now is in relation to the second dose. O mail asked the Ministry of Health if there is a possibility of missing the second dose of the vaccine from AstraZeneca for states and cities, since the next deliveries of the vaccine by Fiocruz will only be made in the third week of September, but the agency has not yet responded to the request .

Since the beginning of the year, Fiocruz has delivered 91.9 million doses to the National Immunization Program (PNI).