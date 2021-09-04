‘First time I see Neymar fat, with a swollen face,’ says Edilson

The physical form displayed by Neymar during the Brazilian team’s match for the World Cup qualifiers, last Thursday, against Chile, drew attention. And during the program “Jogo Aberto”, on the Band, former player and commentator Edilson Capetinha said he had never seen the PSG player and shirt 10 from Brazil so overweight and with his face swollen like that.

“My highlights in this game are the difference between Brazilian football and South American football. The difference in quality, even when Brazil doesn’t play well, Brazil wins the game. Brazilian football is very distant for all of them. I think only the Argentina that comes a little closer. But the fat Neymar. It’s the first time I’ve seen a fat Neymar with a swollen face,” he commented.

Match footage shows that the player is apparently above his usual physical shape. The subject attracted so much attention that Neymar even said on one of his social networks that the fault is “wearing a shirt above his usual size”, as he normally wears a size M and not a G, as he was against Chile.

Other than that, Edilson also stated that the attacker had a bad game, also due to the physical reflex. “He didn’t play well this match against Chile,” he concluded.