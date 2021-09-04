Flamengo goes after investors in search of R$ 307 million after the brand’s internationalization was well evaluated by the Board of Directors, says website

O Flamengo presented the project for the internationalization of its brand at a meeting held this Thursday (2nd). The idea of ​​the Gávea club is to sign with a bank and attract investors to enter Portugal.

According to Globe Sports, the probable partner of the rubro-negro team will be the bank BTG Pactual. The intention is to raise 50 million euros (about R$ 307 million) with investors.

Despite having probed five clubs, talks with Tondela, from the Portuguese first division, would be advanced.

One of the project’s creators, Rodrigo Tostes, Vice President of Finance at Flamengo, told the Globe Sports who “was very pleased with the receptivity of the Board of Directors”.

Before signing the contract, it will be necessary to take some steps to avoid violating the red-black status.

Flamengo will play the Libertadores Conmebol, which the sports fan watches on the ESPN on Star+, the rubro-negro team disputes the semifinal against the Barcelona, with the first game on the 22nd, in Brazil, and the return game on the 29th, in Ecuador.