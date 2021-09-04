Flamengo settles contractual bases with a fan token company; approval depends on the Board of Directors

On Friday night, the Flamengo settled the contractual bases of a marketing agreement with “Socios.com”, a fan token company. The club revealed that the agreement signed is valid until December 2025 and will yield Rubro-Negro a guaranteed minimum amount, in addition to a variable per performance, which depends on the performance of sales.

“Socios.com”, it is worth mentioning, is a partner of PSG, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Juventus, Inter Milan, Milan, Arsenal, as well as franchises from the NBA (main American basketball league) and NFL (main American football league) from United States).

However, for the final approval of the contract, it is still necessary to vote at the club’s Board of Directors, which should take place in the next few days. Once approved, Rubro-Negro receives the first provided for in the agreement ten days after the vote.

SEE THE NOTE PUBLISHED BY THE FLAMINGO

The new official sponsor of Rubro-Negro will also have the brand’s exposure on the training shirt of the professional men’s soccer team and on the game mantle of the women’s team and youth categories, as well as a media package on FlaTV and in the Flamengo’s social networks, in the properties of birthday posts and professional men’s squad.

How does a fan token work

Fan Tokens are cryptocurrencies that allow fans to participate in club experiences through the partner app, Socios.com. The crimson-black who acquires can, for example, vote on details of the team’s uniform or the music that will play in the pre-game warm-up, participate in experiences and have access to exclusive services, among other activations.