Follower says Juliette’s EP is childish and Anitta counters

Anitta is very involved in the first musical release of Juliette. This release was made via Rodamoinho Records, a company led by the singer of “Vai Malandra”. On social networks, she shows great excitement with the launch, which took place on Thursday (3rd). What’s more, she doesn’t accept criticism!

A follower went to her profile and wrote: “God is more, guys, it looks like a children’s album“. Anitta, then, took no offense home and let out a “ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. cryaaa“, she let go.

This follower could have run out of that one, right?

please note that Anitta took the lead and started working on the production of the songs for the Juliette even before she left Big Brother Brasil 21. Fortunately, the proposal was accepted and successfully launched.

Anitta comments: “I got in touch with Rafinha (producer) and said: look, I have a project that is very difficult, you are going to make a song and have it ready from scratch for a person who doesn’t even know he’s going to sing this song yet”, she said. .

See Anitta’s tweets about Juliette:

Anitta believes Juliette will occupy the top 6 spots on Spotify:

let’s go from @juliette from top 1 to 6 agoraaaaaa https://t.co/vQMKAGXoX9 — Anitta (@Anitta) September 3, 2021

She doesn’t spare compliments!

I heard and screamed PERFECTION, guys. — Anitta (@Anitta) September 3, 2021

Before release, the star even counted down.

There’s less than an hour to come out of this great work that’s the EP of @juliette …. who’s curious there raises their handooooo — Anitta (@Anitta) September 2, 2021

