Football commentator at Globo, Caio Ribeiro reveals that he has cancer

Former player has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is in the final stages of treatment

Reproduction/ Rede Globo Caio is 46 years old and has been working at Rede Globo since 2007



Globo’s sports commentator, Caio Ribeiro, reported on his social networks late this Friday, 3, that he was diagnosed with cancer. The former player revealed that doctors found a Hodgkin’s lymphoma, in the neck region, and that is already undergoing the proper treatment for the disease. “I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that it has a 95% cure rate and my body is responding very well to the treatment. I’m already on the penultimate session of chemotherapy, I’m strong, with a clear head, I’m sure that in another 15 days this will pass”, he said in a video posted on Instagram. “I intend to continue working. I have energy, I have a good head, but maybe you will see me a little more haggard and bald. But strong, because I know we’re going to go through all this together”, he added.

Caio has been working since 2007 as a commentator. He started at Rádio Globo and SportTV and, the following year, he joined Rede Globo’s football broadcasting team in São Paulo. In the fields, he acted as a forward and defended several teams, among them São Paulo (where it was revealed), Internazionale, Napoli, Flamengo, saints and Guild. He ended his career in 2005 by Botafogo. He won important titles such as the Libertadores in 1993 and the Recopa Sudamericana in 1994 with São Paulo, in addition to the South American Championship Sub-20, in 1995, with the Brazilian Team, when he was named the best player in the tournament.