Ford officializes Maverick for 2022 as entry pickup

Ford had already issued a note about Maverick, but now officially announces the arrival of the medium monoblock pickup truck in the Brazilian market in 2022. Advertised as “Future Launches” with Transit, it will be a differentiated product.

Daniel Justo, President of Ford South America, says: “The arrival of Maverick is another launch within our strategy of working with the pillars on which Ford is successful in the world, with an innovative and connected product. The loyalty and attraction of new customers is another essential point in the company’s strategy, supported by the quality of products and services and the increasing use of connectivity”.

The most important information in this case is that Ford defines Maverick as an “entry product in the Ford pickup lineup and will redefine the segment, positioning not only as a pickup but also offering an alternative to car and SUV consumers .”

Considering that Ranger starts from R$ 188,990 in the XL single-cab version and R$ 189,590 in the XLS (the XL CD is for work), then we can imagine that Maverick will operate in a price range lower and not higher than the current average pickup truck. stringer chassis, imported from Argentina.

If it were today, Maverick could cost between R$ 150,000 and R$ 200,000, but not with the same content as the Bronco Sport Wildtrak, sold for R$ 264,690. Around here, Ford registered the FX4 package of this new pickup, available for XLT and Lariat.

These should be the versions that Maverick can actually present in Brazil, given that the entry range can be explored as the Territory did with the SEL (no longer sold) and Titanium versions.

In relation to motorization, that is where the question lies. In the US, the 2.5 Hybrid version is the most affordable, having front wheel drive. In the case of the 252 horsepower 2.0 EcoBoost, there is FWD and AWD option. In Canada, only AWD are sold.

As there is a river of difference in price and proposal between Maverick and Bronco Sport, in this environment created by Ford Brazil, the 2.5 Hybrid version is likely to land.

This also levels it with Fiat Toro and, if it were Hybrid Flex, it would be more interesting. Still, the 2.0 EcoBoost is an old acquaintance and wouldn’t be a bad choice, but the Bronco Sport would end up getting even more expensive, after all, as Ford mentioned, it offers an “alternative for car and SUV consumers”.

So, it would be better to get a pickup truck with the same engine and R$ 100 thousand cheaper than buying the SUV. In the case of the hybrid, this would no longer be a possibility, given the difference in power, which on the Maverick Hybrid is 195 horsepower. What do you prefer?