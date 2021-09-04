Ford Ranger Splash is back after a long time (Photo: Publicity/Ford)

After the super sports GT, of mustang It’s from Mustang Mach-E, it’s time for one of Ford’s pickup trucks to get a special version in the US. We are talking about Ford Ranger Splash. This is a retelling of a classic model from the 90s and will only be sold in the North American market.

This limited edition comes to be another option for customizing the pickup. The chosen name was not in vain. The new Ranger Splash mentions the model released during the 90’s. At the time, the Ford vehicle was in its second generation. Even in Brazil it was sold. Now, on Wednesday, she returns to try to repeat her predecessor’s success.

Ford Ranger Splash; the 90’s classic resurfaces!

This special edition is available as an option in versions XLT and Lariat. they cost $29,120 and US$33,160, respectively. Interested parties will have to disburse $1,495. According to the automaker, customers will be able to combine FX2 and FX4 packages. there will still be a Ranger Splash Limited Edition.

Fans of the model launched nearly 30 years ago will have plenty of reasons to celebrate. The new Ford Ranger Splash rescues some of the specific details of the previous model. As it should be, the body color draws a lot of attention. It is painted in shades of Orange and black.

Some accessories have also been added to make it look special. We are talking about grid, of bumper, gives external mirror cover and of the wheel box frames with glossy black color.

Another important detail is the stickers on the side. This vehicle shoes 18 inch wheels they are matte black in color. Not to mention that it maintains its imposing bearing.

And we are talking about a car with a very interesting engine. Ford Ranger is equipped with the propeller 2.3 EcoBoost. Its maximum power is 272 hp. The maximum torque is 42.7 kgfm. It is coupled to a ten-speed automatic transmission.

interior

Buyers of Ford Ranger Splash will also find some exclusives inside the vehicle. Banks, for example, have orange sewing. This same treatment was done in the steering wheel, at gearshift and in the parking brake.

A small detail differentiates the Lariat Splash configuration. We’re talking about the orange seams on the panel it is us armrests.

These items join other treats offered by the version. The main one is the multimedia center located in the center of the panel. It comes with the SYNC 3 system. You can even count on dual zone air conditioning.

Special versions on the rise

In recent weeks, Ford has been introducing some special editions of some of its models. The first was the GT ’64 Prototype Heritage. A small tribute to the prototypes of the 1964 GT model, which scored three victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (1966, 1969 and 2016). One of the new features are the graphics in blue, triple stripe and bodywork in color White Wimbledon.

the muscle car mustang and the electric SUV Mustang Mach-E they also decided to pay homage. they won the version Ice White Edition. In this case, this is a reminder to the Mustang Triple White. While the coupe comes with the body painted in Oxford White, the jeep is painted in White Metalic Tri-Coat.