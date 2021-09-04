Fugitive, Zé Trovão challenges STF and won’t surrender

“They tried to silence 10 leaders, but they forgot that there are 10,000 leaders who take to the streets on Independence Holiday. The decree of the prison will further inflate the protesters”, said Andrade.

Zé Trovão is one of the targets of the investigation of the anti-democratic acts scheduled for September 7th.

The PF fulfilled, this Friday (03), an arrest warrant against the truck driver and blogger Wellington Macedo de Souza, issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF.

Zé Trovão and Wellington were among the targets of search and seizure warrants that were served on August 20th.

Angry Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro was very angry to learn that Augusto Aras asked for the arrest of blogger Wellington Macedo. Imprisonment is preventive, with no fixed deadline for release. And puts other pocketnaristas in the crosshairs of Justice.

The arrest order from Moraes did not surprise the president. He knows he is in a war and has already realized that the minister will not back down. Only his irritation was that Aras was once again against his interest. If the mood until yesterday was one of disappointment, now it’s one of irritation.