Fugitive, ‘Zé Trovão’ says he doesn’t surrender until September 7th

posted on 9/04/2021 10:52 AM / updated on 9/04/2021 10:56 AM



Truck driver also failed to comply with the decision preventing him from making live and manifesting himself via social networks – (credit: Social Networks/Reproduction)

Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, better known by the nickname Zé Trovão, has been on the run since Friday (3/9) and released a video in which he claims to be a victim of ‘unconstitutional’ actions by the Brazilian justice system. In a video that circulates on social networks, the truck driver says that he only surrenders, “if that’s the case”, after the September 7 holiday.

His lawyer reiterated the statements in an interview with Veja magazine. “The arrest decree will further inflate the protesters,” said Levi de Andrade. Even so, Marcos Antônio is still wanted by the Federal Police. The arrest warrant against him was issued after a decision by the Supreme Court (STF) and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

Along with other pocketnarista protesters, Zé Trovão is accused of organizing violent acts on the Brazilian Independence holiday, next Tuesday. He is also suspected of publishing content that incites violence against STF ministers and members of the National Congress.

In addition to being a fugitive, the truck driver failed to comply with another Supreme Court decision that prohibited him from participating in live broadcasts or appearing on third-party social networks, since his are blocked by a decision of the Supreme Court. Even so, the defense alleges that Marcos Antônio did not commit a crime, but did not talk about how he will proceed to resolve the matter in court.

Another supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, blogger Wellington Macedo, was arrested on similar charges on Friday. Macedo released videos summoning the population to the esplanade on September 7 and inciting attacks against the Supreme Ministers. Both are being investigated in an inquiry into the funding of false news on the internet.