Fux meets Toffoli and sets for the 8th election of the Electoral Code – News

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, sent an official letter to the Federal Supreme Court expressing his opposition to the writ of mandamus in which four deputies and two senators try to block the processing of the Electoral Code in the Legislative House . The congressman argued that the issue was “evidently internal corporis” – that is, that it should be resolved internally -, also pointing out that the Plenary understood that the project was already mature enough for voting.

In an order given this Friday (3), Minister Dias Toffoli, rapporteur of the case at the STF, asked the President of the Court, Luiz Fux, to convene an extraordinary virtual plenary session to judge the case, suggesting that the analysis of the case take place. in session starting and ending on the same day, the next Wednesday (8). The request was accepted by Fux.

Urgent request

In the writ of mandamus filed with the STF, deputies Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP), Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG), Vinícius Poit (Novo-SP), Felipe Rigoni (no party-ES) and senators Alvaro Dias (Podemos- PR) and Styvenson Valentin (We Can-RN) question an urgent application to the text approved by the House this Tuesday (31), which gives priority to the matter and can put it to a vote at any time.

Lawmakers want to nullify this vote and demand the creation of a special commission to debate the proposal, which provides for a quarantine period of five years so that the military, police, judges and prosecutors can run in elections. The argument is that, as it is a code, that is, a complex legislation, the House’s regulations do not allow for urgency and require the text to pass through the scrutiny of a special commission, following a more traditional rite.

‘Legal Devices’

In the letter sent to Toffoli, Lira argued that the bill in progress at the Chamber would not be a code bill , but a “gathering of legal provisions on electoral and party law”. Based on this argument, the president of the Legislative House maintains that there was no impediment for the urgent request to be accepted by the board and deliberated in the Plenary.

Prosecutors and prosecutors have already questioned the proposal for the New Electoral Code, pointing out 18 setbacks that the proposal implies in the fight against corruption in Brazilian elections. According to the National Association of Members of the Public Ministry, some provisions of the project reported by Congresswoman Margarete Coelho (PP-PI) “open space for practices that were already abolished from the electoral process and put Brazilian democracy at risk”, among them the possibility of “dirty cards” candidates being elected.

