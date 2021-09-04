Gabriel Neves received tips from an ex-palmeirense when he came to São Paulo

Recently hired by São Paulo, Gabriel Neves commented on his friendship with Viña, received tips from the ex-palmeirense and talked about his physical condition

Newly hired by São Paulo, Gabriel Neves commented on his friendship with Viña, received tips from the ex-palmeirense and talked about his physical condition; the defensive midfielder was introduced this Friday and granted his first interview as a Tricolor Paulista player.

Hired on Monday by São Paulo, the Uruguayan steering wheel Gabriel Neves was officially introduced this Friday (3) at the CT of Barra Funda and at a press conference, the São Paulo player spoke about his relationship with compatriot Matías Viña, left-back ex-Palmeiras.

“We are great friends, he congratulated me when the negotiation ended. He said that the rhythm here is different and that people play much more. He has still helped me on this arrival”, said Neves, in relation to the Uruguayan Viña.

Viña on the field for the Uruguayan team. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gabriel praised the new club, mentioned the way they play and the roles they can play on the field.

“I am very happy to be here, they received me very well.. I like to play anywhere in the midfield, I can be a defensive midfielder or a midfielder.”

Neves belongs to Nacional-URU and signed with Tricolor on loan until the end of 2022. The Uruguayan has already trained under the command of coach Hernán Crespo and may debut for São Paulo on September 12 against Fluminense, at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 20th round of Series A.

For the Copa do Brasil, Neves and the newly hired Jonathan Calleri will not take the field, as registration for the tournament has already closed.