Galaxy S21 FE: Everything We Know About Samsung Phones

Without much to hide, the Galaxy S21 FE is already the protagonist of a series of rumors and left few surprises for Samsung fans. Currently, details about its look, performance and components have been revealed before its release through approval documents — a problem compounded by successive delays in its arrival on the market.

However, there is still a lot to be excited about with the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, which will be the new iteration of a category very popular among Samsung users, the “affordable high-ends”. To alleviate expectations before your arrival, the TechWorld gathered all the latest updates on the new model from the South Korean. Check out:

Cutting edge performance

Following the formula of its predecessors, the Galaxy S21 FE shouldn’t disappoint when it comes to performance. As suggested leaked, the model will reach the international market with the Exynos 2100 processor, Samsung, leaving the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm, for selected locations.

Similarities between the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888, which bring similar levels of efficiency and performance. (Source: Android Authority / Reproduction)Source: Android Authority

Despite the track record between the two processor lines, the new models match efficiency and promise a satisfying experience for users of all types. It is not yet confirmed which version of the Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in Brazil, however, it is speculated that it will be the variant equipped with Exynos 2100.

However, as with the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung may change its mind after the launch and also implement the model with Snapdragon 888 in the Brazilian market. As far as RAM is concerned, the affordable high-end should offer options of 6GB or 8GB, accompanied by 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, respectively.

Screen

For its screen, the Galaxy S21 FE should have a 6.4″ Super AMOLED panel, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+, which ensures satisfactory brightness and color contrast. it with the technology present in the Galaxy S20 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE screen should resemble that found in its predecessor. (Source: Samsung / Playback)Source: Samsung

Drums

Although international rumors point to the capacity of 4,500 mAh for the Galaxy S21 FE, the model received official approval from Anatel with “only” 4,370 mAh of autonomy — a small margin of difference. If it is efficient like its predecessor, the new affordable top of the line can reach up to two days of use, depending on the user’s consumption profile.

Camera

On the front of the Galaxy S21 FE is its 32 MP selfie camera, housed in a hole-in-the-screen format. The main sensors, in turn, are located at the back and make up the trio: 12 MP (wide) with optical stabilization, 8 MP (telephoto) with 3x optical approximation, 12 MP (ultrawide).

Look and colors

Adopting a more colorful and pastel-hued look, the Galaxy S21 FE design has also appeared in leaks. The model should hit the market in four colors: Green, Blue, Purple and Gray.

Again, Samsung has used “economical” materials in the construction of the line, which contribute to a retro-modern look through “Glasstic” — a plastic application that mimics glass.

Possible look of Galaxy S21 FE, in rendering. (Source: LetsGoDigital / Reproduction)Source: LetsGoDigital

A leaked cell phone manual also indicates that we won’t have a dedicated headphone connection, but the design could provide water resistance. Other possible absences are the memory card port and the charger in the box.

Price and release date

Originally planned for July this year, the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to take place in the month of October, according to the latest rumors. Sources point out that the international shortage in the supply of semiconductors is the main reason for the model’s delay, however, there is also the possibility that this is a strategy to ensure a good sales performance of the new folding equipment from the South Korean company.

Other indications indicate that the cell phone may show up in September, more specifically on the 8th. So far, however, Samsung has not given any clues about the launch of the cell phone, which has already appeared in leaked promotional materials.

According to leaks in June this year, the suggested price for the Galaxy S21 FE will range between $625 and $720, about R$3220 and R$3700, respectively. There is still no forecast for arrival in Brazil.