Game Boy and Game Boy Color games on their way to service

A new report states that Nintendo will add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its Nintendo Switch Online service.

The news comes through Eurogamer, which corroborates a Nintendo Life report that games from these two Nintendo handhelds may finally make it to the company’s online service.

Nintendo Life reported earlier this week that Nate the Hate podcast host NateDrake revealed that Big-N may be adding Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its online catalog. The publication confirmed this to its own sources, adding that these games could be coming “very soon”.

Now, Eurogamer writes that its own independent sources say the same. The publication also revealed that its sources say games from other retro platforms are also being considered.

As noted by Eurogamer, a 2019 datamine performed by OatmealDome, from the NES Switch app, revealed that SNES titles would be on their way to service before Nintendo made the official announcement. Nine months after this datamine, the SNES games were added.

OatmealDome noted that it had discovered two additional types of emulators – Hiyoko and Count. Nintendo Life’s report, which has now been corroborated by Eurogamer, mentions that Hiyoko may be the name of the emulator for Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles.

Eurogamer’s report even indicates that additional retro consoles can be added to Nintendo Switch Online, and perhaps the Count emulator, discovered in the OatmealDome datamine, is the emulator these additional consoles (or perhaps just one console) will use.

But which console, other than GameBoy, should be next? Take a guess?

